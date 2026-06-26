USS Lexington offering $2.50 admission on July 4th

The USS Lexington Museum will offer $2.50 general admission on Saturday, July 4, in honor of America's 250th anniversary.

The discounted admission is made possible through the support of AEP Texas.

During regular museum hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests can explore all five tour routes aboard USS Lexington (CV-16), known as The Blue Ghost, and experience the history, service, and sacrifice that helped shape the nation.

The special daytime admission does not include entry to the separate evening "Red, White, & Boom!" event.

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