CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium is making its space a safe and welcoming environment for all guests by offering sensory bags for those with sensory sensitivities.

While the aquarium can be a busy place, the facility is prepared to help those in need. The sensory bags are available every day and feature silencing headphones, different rubber fidget toys, and a card that displays emotions.

Texas State Aquarium provides free sensory bags to help guests with sensitivities enjoy their visits

"The bags are filled with devices that allow people to kind of fidget and take their mind off of maybe the loud noises and sensory overload that could happen," Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said.

Guests can request the kits for free at any time during their visit.

"So when you arrive at the aquarium, if you're at the ticket booth or when you get into the lobby, you can ask for the sensitive, uh, sensory bag, and they'll give them to you for free, and you can use them and then return them when you leave," Gilbert said.

The aquarium also hosts Sensory Sundays, where staff turn off the waterfalls, lower or silence the music, and pause shows during those periods of time. While there are not any more Sensory Sundays scheduled for now, the aquarium is looking forward to creating a space for everyone to enjoy.

"We want to make sure that every guest comes, can have the same experience and enjoy the aquarium," Gilbert said.

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