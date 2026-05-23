Texas State Aquarium opens Ocean Odyssey children's discovery center

The Texas State Aquarium is officially ready for summer with the opening of Ocean Odyssey, a new immersive children's discovery center designed to inspire play, exploration, and connections with wildlife rescue.

The attraction gives families a chance to enjoy fun-filled activities indoors. Nathan Smith, an aquarium visitor, brought his two boys to explore the new space.

"It keeps kids more engaged. You know they enjoy the aquarium, but usually it's for an hour and then they're ready to do something else," Smith said. "But, now, you got a lot of things that pull kids in different directions so they can enjoy different aspects of it."

Smith worked and volunteered at the Texas State Aquarium has a teenager. He said its great to see his children enjoying the aquarium.

Ocean Odyssey is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can also cool off in the H-E-B Splash Park, weather permitting.

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