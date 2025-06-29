Texas State Aquarium celebrates 35 years of conservation and education

The Texas State Aquarium celebrated its upcoming 35th anniversary with a special ceremony on North Beach Saturday, June 28, honoring those who have contributed to its success over the decades.

Staff members, community partners and supporters gathered to recognize the aquarium's journey from its beginnings to becoming one of the nation's top marine conservation centers.

Jesse Gilbert, President and CEO of the Texas State Aquarium, emphasized the significance of connecting the institution's history with its future achievements.

"We have a lot of history here, a lot of legacy. It's come full circle now. We're the third best aquarium in North America. We have the leading wildlife rescue program in the United States, here, on North Beach," Gilbert said.

The celebration included a recreation of the iconic starfish from the original 1988 groundbreaking ceremony, paying homage to the aquarium's origins.

Gilbert noted that the aquarium's story began in the 1960s when a group of civic leaders envisioned bringing a world-class marine facility to Corpus Christi.

The Texas State Aquarium was recently ranked third in the nation by USA Today, cementing its reputation as a premier destination for marine education and conservation.

