Section of North Beach walkway closed after sidewalk collapse near USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A section of the North Beach beachfront walkway near the USS Lexington Museum has been temporarily closed after part of the sidewalk collapsed.

The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department said the damaged section is located at 2900 N. Shoreline Boulevard. City crews have installed temporary fencing around roughly 135 feet of the walkway to keep people away from the damaged area.

A preliminary assessment indicates coastal erosion and water infiltration beneath the walkway compromised the concrete’s structural integrity.

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Sergio Gonzalez, assistant director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation, said the city learned about the collapse Wednesday afternoon.

“Our team went out there to go secure it and just make it safe,” Gonzalez said. “We notified Public Works as well so they can start their assessment on the damage and, and the cause of it.”

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department is now evaluating the damage and determining what repairs will be needed.

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Gonzalez said that assessment could take about a week to a week and a half. City officials will also examine the surrounding walkway to determine whether additional sections need to be closed.

“If they recommend that we close it, we'll close it, but for right now it'll remain open until we see something on the safety side that we'll have to close it,” Gonzalez said.

The city says the rest of the North Beach walkway remains open and safe for use.

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Beach renourishment project moving forward

The collapse comes as Corpus Christi moves forward with a larger North Beach renourishment project aimed at combating erosion along the waterfront.

Gonzalez said the city received a $6.5 million grant from the Texas General Land Office for the project, which calls for adding approximately 80,000 cubic yards of sand to North Beach.

“So we're looking at renourishing that from the Lexington where that sidewalk's at all the way to Surfside Park,” Gonzalez said.

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Some of the sand will come from the northern portion of North Beach and be transported south, while additional beach-quality sand will be purchased through the grant.

Gonzalez said the city also plans to return to a roughly two-year beach renourishment cycle, depending on erosion rates.

The project recently reached the 70% design stage, with the 100% design expected to be completed in early December.

The city has also been making changes to other portions of the North Beach walkway affected by erosion. Gonzalez said one section has already been rerouted to create a straighter path instead of extending toward the water, while another section near Gulf Place is currently being worked on.

For now, officials are asking people to stay outside the fenced-off area near the USS Lexington while Public Works determines the extent of the damage and develops a long-term repair plan.

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