North Beach History Plaza rededicates 1919 hurricane marker

A ceremony at the North Beach History Plaza in Corpus Christi, Texas, marked the rededication of a Texas Historical Marker commemorating the 1919 hurricane — one of the deadliest natural disasters in the region's history. The plaza, located along North Shoreline Boulevard near the USS Lexington Museum and Pier 99, opened in October 2022 as a free, outdoor educational space featuring panels, walkways, and seating dedicated to North Beach's history.

The rededicated marker replaced the original, which was placed in 2000 but had deteriorated due to the coastal environment. Kathy Wemer, associated with the Nueces County Historical Commission, described the storm as the defining event in the region's history.

"The 1919 storm is perhaps the most significant event in our city, our county, this area... we all have personal stories," Wemer said.

The marker's inscription details the storm's devastation. On Aug. 31, 1919, a tropical storm formed in the Caribbean and intensified undetected over two weeks before entering the Gulf of Mexico. Tidal waves peaked at 12 feet, between 300 and 400 homes were destroyed, and at least 357 people perished. Property damage reached $20 million. The city remained vulnerable until the completion of a seawall in 1941.

Barbara Welder, a key figure in the North Beach Community Association and a longtime advocate for local history, said efforts to establish the plaza began around 2017 through collaboration between the association, the Nueces County Historical Commission, and city officials. Funding included $200,000 from Hotel Occupancy Tax funds and an additional $200,000 secured through the TIRZ board. Progress was delayed by Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Beach's history extends well beyond the 1919 storm. The area was home to several historical firsts, including Epworth by the Sea — a major Methodist encampment that drew up to 4,000 people per session — as well as the first golf course, early hotels, and the first country club. More than 400 homes existed on North Beach before the storm. Four Texas Historical Markers are planned for the plaza, and future improvements include shade structures, additional signage, and lighting.

