CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A walk along the shores of North Beach tells a story of rapid change — and not for the better. Locals and business owners say beach erosion has significantly shrunk the shoreline in recent years, threatening businesses, infrastructure, and the area's appeal as a Texas Coast destination.

The city secured a $6.5 million grant from the Texas General Land Office (GLO) in February for a beach nourishment project that will add sand and extend the shoreline. But with the GLO still in the design phase, concerns are growing that the timeline may not align with the needs of the community.

North Beach erosion threatens shoreline, businesses ahead of $6.5M nourishment project

Dave Prewitt, regional director for hospitality at Hilton Hotels, manages the DoubleTree Hotel on the shore and says the erosion is visible from his office.

"Three years ago... the beach was out there at least 100 feet out there," Prewitt said.

He says the beach experience is central to keeping guests coming back to the Texas Coast.

"If they don't have that kind of experience, feel like it's crowded, then we might lose them to somewhere else next time around," Prewitt said.

The concern extends beyond hotel guests. A mile-and-a-half sidewalk running along the shore — known as the Beachwalk — has also been affected.

"It's very noticeable when you're walking on the sidewalk, the erosion that's happened on the sidewalk. It's better if the sidewalk is intact," said Cathy Bracken, a 4-year North Beach resident.

Shelley Krumnow, who has lived in North Beach for 10 years, says the erosion has changed how residents use the area.

"With the way the erosion is we can't do that anymore," Krumnow said.

Prewitt is also concerned about the project's timing. The GLO is still in the design phase, and work could begin as soon as June of next year — right as foot traffic picks up.

"If replenishment takes place anytime after the start of busy season, that's going to be problematic for us," Prewitt said.

Carrie Meyer, a board member of the North Beach Community Association, warns that delays could put more than just the sidewalk at risk.

"If they wait and don't do the beach nourishment soon... all these buildings, not only the sidewalk, these buildings could be at risk, the street North Shoreline Boulevard could be undermined," Meyer said.

When will the Beach Nourishment Project begin?

I reached out to the Texas General Land Office with some questions about the project's timeline. They responded with a statement and some answers:

“As someone who called the Texas coast home for more than a decade, I understand the importance of protecting our coastal communities and preserving the wildlife and habitats that make this region so special. This critical investment through the GLO’s Coastal Erosion Planning and Response Act (CEPRA) program will support beach nourishment along North Beach, from Surfside Park to the Lexington ramp, helping address erosion, strengthen coastal resilience, and preserve this treasured shoreline for families to enjoy for generations to come.” -- Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D.

What is the flexibility of the project timeline? Is it set for a specific time or can it be adjusted?

This project was applied for under emergency application status due to advanced erosion occurring along the shoreline jeopardizing city infrastructure. The project team just delivered 70% design documents, which are currently being reviewed by GLO staff. The GLO anticipates Final Design will be completed by November 2027.

What is the GLO's role in the project beyond financial contribution? What input does the GLO have on the project itself?

The GLO is the project lead and maintains direct oversight and management over the project scope, engineering work orders, and construction contracts, with full participation and engagement with project partners.

Would the GLO consider moving the project timeline up to accommodate area businesses and growing demand for an expanded shoreline?

This is a recurring project and has a baseline template for beach placement, which advances the design phase and allows the project to proceed more quickly. The City of Corpus Christi has secured the permit authorization from the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). Final Design should be completed in November, and after a quick review, the project will enter the solicitation phase. The typical timeline for the solicitation phase is approximately 6 months from solicitation to construction contract execution. The GLO anticipates that construction may be initiated as soon as June 2027.

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