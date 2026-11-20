CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $2.1 million reconstruction project on East Surfside Boulevard is bringing major infrastructure improvements to North Beach, but businesses along the construction zone say the work is already making it more difficult for customers to reach them.

The project covers roughly three blocks of East Surfside Boulevard and includes new pavement, utility and drainage improvements, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, ADA-compliant curb ramps and upgraded street lighting.

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When the project is finished, the section between Breakwater Avenue and Coastal Avenue will also be converted from one-way to two-way traffic.

For businesses along the construction zone, however, those improvements come with months of disruptions.

At Blackbeard’s, General Manager Pete Feydo said parking and access have become immediate concerns.

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“Just getting people in here at the moment, the parking situation is pretty bad,” Feydo said. “We do have half a parking lot that's available.”

Feydo said a nearby hotel has offered additional parking space, but Blackbeard’s is also considering adjusting its operating hours as construction progresses.

“For right now, everything's going to stay as is,” Feydo said. “More than likely starting next week, we'll be shutting down at 8 o'clock during the week and 9 o'clock on the weekends, and that's just the first phase of what's coming up for us. We may eventually have to shut down for one day out of the week or maybe two.”

Feydo described the months ahead as “uncharted territory,” particularly when construction moves directly in front of the restaurant. Despite those challenges, he said the restaurant plans to stick it out.

“Everybody stick with us. We'll be here,” Feydo said.

Businesses say customers are struggling to find them

Pier 99 General Manager Mark Leanox said the construction has also affected his business, with some customers having difficulty determining how to reach the restaurant.

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“It's definitely affected business,” Leanox said. “There's not enough signage and not enough word getting out to the public on how to find us anymore.”

Leanox said the changing routes have even made it difficult for some employees to get to work.

The issue is particularly important for North Beach businesses that rely heavily on tourism. Pier 99 sits near two of Corpus Christi's biggest attractions, the USS Lexington and Texas State Aquarium.

“We survive off the foot traffic between the two biggest attractions in the city,” Leanox said. “And if it's affecting them, it definitely affects us.”

City says timing was designed to lessen impact

Corpus Christi Engineering Services Director Jeff Edmonds said the city was aware construction would affect businesses along East Surfside and intentionally delayed the project to move some of the most disruptive work away from the peak tourism season.

“We delayed the start of the project to make it easier on them, to try and get the hardest part of the construction done during the downtime on the tourist season,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds said the project includes extensive work both above and below the roadway, including replacing underground utilities, adding drainage and installing new sidewalks and curb ramps.

The project is funded through FY 2026 allocations from Street Bond 2022, along with funding from the city's Storm Water, Water, Wastewater and Gas funds.

Construction is expected to take roughly six to seven months, putting completion around May and ahead of North Beach's busy summer tourism season.

Getting around the construction

East Surfside Boulevard is closed between Breakwater Avenue and Elm Street during the project. A portion of Elm Street connecting to East Surfside is also closed.

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The city says access to homes and businesses will remain available throughout construction.

The closure also changes how drivers reach major North Beach destinations, including the USS Lexington and Texas State Aquarium. Drivers now need to use West Causeway Boulevard to reach the attractions.

The city expects the East Surfside Boulevard reconstruction to be completed by May 2027.

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