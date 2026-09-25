Gulfspray Avenue paving begins on North Beach after years of delays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Crews were spotted paving the new elevated street on Gulfspray Avenue on North Beach on Friday.

The project was originally part of Bond 2018 but was delayed because of a canal drainage project being built underneath the road.

Gulfspray Avenue connects the walking and bike path along the new Harbor Bridge to the Beachwalk. The street is being elevated to prevent tidal flooding during weather events. Water will run downhill and fall into the canal which feeds into Corpus Christi Bay.

Neighbors say this is a long-awaited improvement to an important street in North Beach.

"We're witnessing the golden age of North Beach, where years of community advocacy and city planning are coming together to create results," North Beach Community Association board member Carrie Meyer said.

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