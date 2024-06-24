Businesses on North Beach bouncing back after aftermath of Alberto

Tourists are now finding their way back to local businesses on North Beach such as the USS Lexington, the Texas State Aquarium and other local spots after Alberto came last week.

The rain, wind and other factors forced many places to close their doors for a couple of days.

Even places like the Lexington had teams tasked with removing debris from their museum.

A big thank you to the city of Corpus Christi," Lexington Museum Marketing Director Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger said. "They came out and without them bringing those big machines to haul off pounds and pounds of sand, we'd probably still be digging."

In addition, businesses such as Pier 99 have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars of profit due to the closure, despite only being closed since Wednesday.

"We lost a good hundred thousand dollars in sales and probably spent 20,000 dollars' worth of expenses just trying to recover and get back on our feet," General Manager Doug Backer said. "It was substantial. We're looking at $120-130,000 in losses, easy."

Other places around North Beach like the aquarium had to release a map of an alternate route for people to get to them.

Owners across the beach said they'll continue to monitor the Gulf and have a plan to for their business as Hurricane Season continues.

