Burleson Street reopens as two-way road, improving North Beach access

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Commuters in Corpus Christi's North Beach area gained improved access today as Burleson Street reopened as a two-way through street, marking another milestone in the ongoing Harbor Bridge Project.

The newly constructed US 181 northbound frontage road, known as E Causeway Boulevard, also opened to two lanes with full access to city streets from Bridgeport to Beach Avenue. The improvements include new sidewalks and drainage systems along the frontage road.

The enhancements provide better connectivity as the Harbor Bridge Project moves toward completing the final US 181 alignment along North Beach.

Demolition work to remove old Harbor Bridge approach structures from the Corpus Christi Ship Channel to Burleson Avenue will continue through spring 2026.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!