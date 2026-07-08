Bob Hall Pier closes July 10 for concession space construction

Nueces County Coastal Parks has rescheduled a closure of Bob Hall Pier to July 10, 2026, beginning at 5 a.m. and lasting through midafternoon. The closure was originally planned for July 9.

The closure is necessary to allow a contractor to pour concrete walls for the new concession space being built as part of the pier's reconstruction.

The closure will block public access to the entire pier. Caution tape and barricades will mark the work zone, and construction personnel will be on site throughout the timeframe.

Nueces County Coastal Parks is asking the public to maintain a safe distance and respect the work zone so crews can complete the work efficiently.

The pier is expected to reopen to the public by midafternoon on July 10.

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