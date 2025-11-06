No Quorum: Corpus Christi bus fare vote delayed as deadline looms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Metropolitan Planning Organization's Transportation Policy Committee did not meet Thursday due to a lack of quorum, leaving transit fare increases approved last month on track to take effect automatically.

As 6 Investigates reported yesterday, the committee was scheduled to vote on base fare increases already approved by the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, but would not have access to an equity study warning the changes could disproportionately harm the system's most vulnerable riders.

CC bus fares rising in January, and Thursday's MPO vote has little power to stop it

Under Texas Transportation Code, the CCMPO has 60 days from the October 1 CCRTA Board vote to disapprove the base fare increase. If the committee fails to vote against the changes within that window, the increases will automatically take effect.

The base fare would increase from 75 cents to $1.00, a 33% increase, while B-Line paratransit fares would jump from $1.25 to $1.75, a 40% increase.

All other changes—including a new 25-cent transfer fee and increases to pass prices—take effect January 5, 2026, regardless of CCMPO action.

According to the equity study, 60% of CCRTA riders earn less than $15,000 annually, and 90% of riders transfer at least once per day. The study warns that the transfer fee "would have a disproportionate burden on minority riders" and households with the lowest incomes.

The CCMPO must reschedule the vote before the 60-day deadline expires on November 30, 2025.