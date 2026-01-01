CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the new year begins, several new Texas laws are set to take effect, bringing changes that span immigration enforcement, technology regulation, education and property taxes.

One of the most significant changes involves immigration enforcement. Senate Bill 8 requires most Texas counties that operate a jail to enter into a cooperative agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the federal 287(g) program.

The law allows local law enforcement agencies to assist federal authorities inside detention facilities, including questioning inmates about immigration status and serving administrative warrants.

Alex Brandon/AP File photo of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers using a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person.

The state has also set aside funding to help counties comply with the mandate.

Artificial intelligence regulation is also expanding in Texas. House Bill 149, known as the Texas Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act. The bill creates new restrictions on how AI systems can be developed and used.

The law prohibits AI systems that could encourage self-harm, criminal activity, discrimination or unauthorized biometric surveillance. It will also give the Texas Attorney General enforcement authority and establish an advisory group for future guidance.

NEW YEAR, NEW LAWS: What you need to know about Texas laws starting January 1

Parents and younger users were also expected to see changes to mobile app usage under Senate Bill 2420, which would require age verification and parental consent for minors.

However, enforcement of that law is currently paused following a federal court ruling.

House Bill 8 continues Texas’ transition away from the STAAR exam.

The law replaces the single test with multiple shorter assessments spread throughout the school year, with full implementation expected in the upcoming school year.

Affordability will remain a major focus as well.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP Cashiers process purchases at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. On Tuesday, the Labor Department reports on U.S. consumer prices for January. The consumer price index is closely watched by the Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates eight times in the past year in an attempt to cool the economy and bring down inflation. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

House Bill 30 limits the ability of local governments to raise property taxes beyond approved caps following a natural disaster unless voters approve the increase.

Additional tax relief is coming for small businesses under House Bill 9, which raises the exemption for business personal property to $125,000.

Other measures impacting housing include Senate Bill 38, which shortens the time for eviction proceedings involving unauthorized occupants.

Below is the full list of the 33 pieces of legislation now in effect as of January 1, 2026:



HB 22 — Exempts intangible personal property from property (ad valorem) taxes.

HB 30 — Limits how taxing entities calculate tax rates and raise taxes following a declared disaster.

HB 149 — Regulates the use of artificial intelligence in Texas and allows civil penalties for violations.

HB 851 — Changes how residence homesteads receiving tax benefits are counted and reported.

HB 1244 — Allows land to keep its open-space tax appraisal after ownership transfers if use stays the same.

HB 1392 — Extends tax payment deadlines if a tax office is closed on the delinquency date.

HB 2067 — Addresses when insurance policies may be declined, canceled, or not renewed.

HB 2525 — Exempts certain senior housing owned by charitable organizations from property taxes.

HB 2723 — Requires an application for property tax exemptions on land used for human burial.

HB 2742 — Allows property owners to split property tax payments into installments.

HB 3159 — Creates a severance tax exemption for oil and gas from certain restimulated wells.

HB 3370 — Allows late timber land tax appraisal applications after a landowner’s death.

HB 3424 — Changes how dealer-owned heavy equipment inventory is taxed.

HB 3699 — Modifies how initial unemployment compensation claims are handled.

HB 4395 — Allows electronic filing and delivery of public securities and related records.

HB 4738 — Eliminates the requirement to send a portion of certain loan fees to the state comptroller.

HB 4739 — Ends the requirement to remit part of retail charge delinquency fees to the comptroller.

HB 5654 — Creates Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 263 with taxing and bonding authority.

SB 8 — Requires certain sheriffs to partner with ICE for immigration enforcement and creates state grants.

SB 1023 — Changes how certain property tax rates are calculated.

SB 1058 — Excludes certain securities transaction payments from taxable revenue.

SB 1106 — Requires public improvement district plans and assessments to be posted online.

SB 1453 — Revises how taxing units calculate debt and property tax rates.

SB 1455 — Changes how workers’ compensation regulation is funded, including new surcharges.

SB 1502 — Allows school boards to adopt tax rates above voter-approved limits under certain conditions.

SB 1522 — Updates regulations for continuing care retirement facilities.

SB 1951 — Imposes penalties for failing to timely file required property tax reports.

SB 1968 — Updates licensing and regulation of certain real estate professionals.

SB 2206 — Creates tax credits and sales tax changes for research and development expenses.

SB 2420 — Regulates mobile app marketplaces, including age verification and parental consent.

SB 2520 — Adjusts school property tax limits for elderly and disabled homeowners.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!