The Corpus Christi Housing Authority has new leadership aiming to rebuild public trust after an investigation led to the firing of the former director.

For months, a KRIS 6 News investigation raised questions about how the agency was being run. The investigation uncovered controversial deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars and possible violations of state law.

New Corpus Christi Housing Authority director aims to rebuild public trust after controversial deals

Now, new Corpus Christi Housing Authority Director Rhen Bass says gaining the public trust is a top priority.

"The housing authority is one of the most critical public services," Bass said.

Bass said he understands the hurdles of the past.

"Every once in a while, there’s something that will go wrong. And we need to address it," Bass said.

"I know that we can do better. The city can do better," Bass said.

I spoke with resident Mary Garcia, who said she lost trust in the housing authority because of what happened in the past.

"You know, because it’s housing we should be able to live in a community where we feel safe," Garcia said.

I took her questions directly to Bass and asked what he says to residents with these types of concerns.

"It’s due for a transformation, it’s due for an upgrade. And that’s where I’ll be working with the city leaders," Bass said.

Bass said that work will involve new support from the city, including a $1.4 million grant and housing vouchers for 50 families over the next two years.

When asked how he plans to earn back the trust of the residents, Bass said it comes down to accountability so the same mistakes are not repeated.

"Collectively I think we can do a lot more, and I’m sure we will," Bass said.

For residents like Garcia, who rely on public housing every day, they say this new leadership is something they are watching closely.

The need is clear, with almost 40,000 people in the city on a waitlist for affordable housing.

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