Never forget: Corpus Christi bayfront displays hundreds of flags honoring local heroes

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's bayfront is all dressed up in red, white and blue as the community honors local heroes.

A dedication ceremony was held Monday to kick off the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi's annual "Flags for Heroes" display. Hundreds of U.S. flags have been placed along the bayfront from Cole Park south toward Airline Road. Each sponsored flag honors a person or persons who were a hero in someone's life.

On Wednesday, Nov. 12, the community is invited to drive by the flags between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. and honk their horn in honor of their heroes. The event will conclude at 6 p.m. with the playing of Taps near the Aviator Statute at Ropes Park.

The flags will be on display until Sunday, November 16.

