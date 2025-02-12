Neighbors respond to city's hiring practices during Tuesday's council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Following a KRIS 6 News investigation into the city's hiring practices, several neighbors expressed their concerns during public comment.

As 6 Investigates first reported, a pattern of high-level municipal appointments in Corpus Christi raised significant questions about hiring practices, qualification standards, and personal connections within City Manager Peter Zanoni's administration.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, neighbors, including Courtney John, shared their frustrations to city council about Zanoni's alleged hiring habits.

"It's a waste of time. It's insulting to the citizens, and it's disrespectful to the staff who took the time to write up a job posting, not to mention the staff who now have to work under someone with fewer qualifications than they likely have. How much time do employees spend fixing their supervisor's mistakes and picking up the slack with no additional pay or gratitude? I went to school. I got a degree. I'm working on professional certifications. I participate in continuing professional education and I'm working on going back for a master's degree. Why didn't anyone tell me I could skip all of that and just make friends with a city manager?"

Courtney John

Resident Elizabeth Lily lives in Precinct 5. She questioned the hiring of Kathleen Chapa as the director of Animal Care Services.

"Without the qualifications that she needed to have that are required by state law in Texas to be an animal control director, she is missing the certified welfare administrative certification. She did not get the certification from the Texas Department of Health for animal control officer nor the euthanasia certification when she was hired. What she did do was become best friends with Peter Zanoni's wife." Elizabeth Lily

Zanoni, who was present during the meeting, responded to Lily's claims.

"Miss Lily's incorrect," Zanoni stated. "Katie Chapa is not the best friend of my wife. My wife's here if you want to ask her, but she's not best friends, so just a point for the record."

Some neighbors defended the city's decision, including Rob Grain. He praised the work of Robert Dodd, who leads the Parks and Recreation department.

"In all the years I've been on North Beach, I have not seen the beach look as good as it has in my tenure," Grain said. "He's done an excellent job."

Dodd's position was among several 6 Investigates looked into.

"There's a lot of qualified people where the work hasn't gotten done," Grain said. "So, maybe we ought to try something new. Maybe we should try some of these less qualified people because some of them seem to be doing a very good job."

To read our full investigation into the city's hiring practices, click here.