Nearly 200 community leaders visit Gloria Hicks Elementary for Drop Everything and Read Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Students at Gloria Hicks Elementary School had some special guests for storytime Wednesday morning as nearly 200 business leaders and community dignitaries from across the Coastal Bend participated in the school's "Drop Everything and Read" event, also known as DEAR Day.

Each guest selected a book and spent time reading to students in classrooms from pre-K through fifth grade, including special education classrooms.

School librarian Andrea Martinez said the event is a great way to connect students with their community while reminding everyone of the importance of education.

"Sometimes our lives are so busy we don't get to see each other outside the office, but when they come here they see each other, they catch up, they almost become little kids again," Martinez said.

Among the visitors was Hicks Layton, the grandson of Gloria Hicks, who said he has participated in the event for about 10 years.

"Reading is critical for education, and education is the pathway for these kids to be able to do whatever they want with their lives," Layton said.

Kindergarten teacher Briana Trejo said her students were excited to welcome visitors into their classroom.

"It feels so exciting. I know when I told them about it they were really, really excited and seeing them excited made me just feel so happy and grateful," Trejo said.

Kindergarten student Atlee Garcia also shared that reading was her favorite part of the event.

Martinez said the school has seen improvements in students' reading levels, fluency and spelling over the years through reading activities like DEAR Day.