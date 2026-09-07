CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Nate’s Next Kid Up is hosting its inaugural “Hooks of Hope” fishing tournament Saturday, bringing anglers together to help create new experiences for local children in foster care.

Money raised through the tournament will help send foster children on road trips to destinations including NASA and the Alamo.

KRIS 6 News Nate's Next Kid Up hosts fishing tournament to support foster children

The tournament will be held at Bluff’s Landing, 4234 Laguna Shores Road in Corpus Christi. Teams of up to four can compete with a $400 entry fee.

Fishing begins at 5 a.m., with weigh-ins scheduled for 3 p.m. The tournament will feature men’s, women’s and youth divisions, along with $50 side pots for biggest redfish, biggest trout and most spots.

The event will also have vendors. A free kids’ fishing event begins at noon, and the first 100 children to participate will receive a free fishing rod, along with opportunities to win prizes.

A captains' meeting will be held Friday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. ahead of Saturday’s tournament.

Through Hooks of Hope, Nate’s Next Kid Up is using a day of fishing to raise money for trips that will give foster children opportunities to explore new places and experiences beyond the Coastal Bend.

For more information on the organization, click here.