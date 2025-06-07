NAACP hosts Arts and Education Contest in honor of Juneteenth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, families gathered to celebrate Juneteenth in a powerful and creative way; through the voices and visions of young people in the community.

The Dr. H. Boyd Hall NAACP Corpus Christi Branch hosted its Juneteenth Arts and Education Contest, inviting youth to illustrate what Juneteenth means to them and why it matters. The event featured student created artwork, poetry, and music honoring the historic day and its continued relevance.

The kids presented their artwork in front of parents and community members. They also read poems about freedom and sang songs rooted in Black history.

Juneteenth, recognized annually on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free. This was more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. The date marks the powerful end of slavery in the United States and is now observed as a federal holiday.

The event emphasized how present and future generations can carry forward the legacy of Juneteenth by continuing to advocate for equity and social progress.

The NAACP’s contest served not only as a tribute to history but also as an educational experience. Many of the children shared what they learned during the process, including the importance of knowing their heritage and staying active in the fight for civil rights.

The Juneteenth Arts and Education Contest is part of a series of events planned by the NAACP to honor Black history and uplift youth voices in South Texas.

Learn more about other Juneteenth events happening this month by clicking here.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!