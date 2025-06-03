Juneteenth events you don't want to miss out on this month

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Juneteenth, recognized as a federal holiday, marks the day when Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to enforce the freedom of enslaved people, more than two years after the Empancipation Proclamation.

If you're wanting to join in on the celebrations, there are a ton of Juneteenth events coming up in your neighborhood.

NAACP Events

June 3:

Juneteenth Celebration Kick Off & Movie Night

6-7:30pm

Del Mar College Economic Development Center

3209 S. Staples St

June 7:

Dr. Gloria Scott - Juneteenth Arts & Education Contest by NAACP Youth Council

1-3pm

405 N. Tancahua Street

June 10:

Juneteenth Proclamation Reading and Coaltion of African American Leaders Photo

11:00am

City Hall Council Chambers

2102 Leopard St.

June 19:

Juneteenth Luncheon

11:30am-1:00pm

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1441 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Free, open to the public. RSVP and ticket required; limited seating

June 29:

405 N. Tancahua Street

Gospel Concert Celebrating Juneteenth

featuring Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Music Ministry - Houston, Texas

6-9pm

St. John Baptist Church

5445 Greenwood Drive

TABPHE Events

2025 Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival

Water's Edge Park

602 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Free and open to the public

Inaugural 3-on-3 Juneteenth Basketball Tournament – Open to 5th graders through Adults

Health & Wellness Pavilion – Featuring a FREE mammogram bus all three days

Food Truck Park – With diverse local flavors and favorites

Cultural and Social Organization Exhibits – Showcasing Black excellence, heritage, and community resources

June 20:

Southern Soul Night

5-10 pm

Music By: DJ Audeo

Artists Performing:

Tasha Jackson

Tonio Armani

June 21:

Variety of Genres & Hip Hop/Rap

3-10pm

Music By: DJ Audeo

Master of Ceremonies: Comedian Grossman

Artists Performing:

The Revalution

The Bayou City Brass Band

Z-Ro

June 22:

R & B Sunday Family Funday

4 - 8 pm

Music By: DJ Audeo

Master of Ceremonies: Comedian Grossman

Artists Performing:

Claudia Melton

Carl Thomas

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!