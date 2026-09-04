MusicWalk, doggie swimsuit contest and free dress giveaway highlight Coastal Bend weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If your weekend plans are still up in the air, the Coastal Bend has plenty to offer — from live music downtown to a doggie swimsuit contest.

MusicWalk returns Friday night

Downtown Corpus Christi turns into one big stage Friday night as MusicWalk returns for its fourth year. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. and celebrates Corpus Christi's status as an official Music Friendly Texas Community. Expect live bands on every corner, local art, and shops and restaurants keeping their doors open late.

Golden Mic Showcase at House of Rock

The music continues Saturday at House of Rock, where the Golden Mic Showcase features a stacked lineup of Coastal Bend artists. The event is free and all ages. According to organizers, Raps and Apps, it's all about proving local musicians can turn their talent into a real career.

Pooch-a-Palooza H2O in Portland

For those whose idea of a good time involves wet fur and a good belly rub, Pooch-a-Palooza H2O runs Saturday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Portland Aquatic Center. It's the fourth year the aquatic center has gone to the dogs, complete with a swimsuit contest and doggie concessions. Admission is $5 per dog. Vaccination records are required.

Once Upon a Dress homecoming giveaway

Also Saturday, the nonprofit Smiles for Miles hosts its third annual "Once Upon a Dress" — a homecoming edition giveaway open to any high school girl in the community, completely free. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Corpus Christi. Organizers say it's not just about the dress — it's about giving young women a confidence boost heading into homecoming season.

For more details on these events, visit KRIS-TV.com.

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