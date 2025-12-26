Mother Teresa homeless shelter provides Christmas meals, gifts, and hope to over 200 individuals and families

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Mother Teresa's homeless shelter in Corpus Christi, Christmas represents a moment many look forward to all year long.

The shelter's annual Christmas dinner has become a cherished tradition, providing comfort and love to those who need it most. This year, the shelter gave back to more than 200 individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

"This is the place to be on the holidays so really Monday to Friday," said Mary Helena Herrera, a Christmas dinner attendee.

The celebration offered much more than just a hot meal. Kitchen manager Eddie Rodriguez explained the comprehensive support provided during the event.

"We give them blankets, we give them gift cards.. we give them all their gifts to enjoy the day," Rodriguez said.

Herrera, who is from Corpus Christi, expressed gratitude for two simple but meaningful things: a hot meal and being alive.

"Today was a beautiful day because they were serving briskets, I know everyone at Corpus Christi loves barbecue," she said with excitement.

Among the volunteers making the day special was 15-year-old Kimber Lewis, who was volunteering for her second year at the shelter. Lewis attends Veterans Memorial High School and had been looking forward to this day all holiday season.

"I love helping others you know it makes me happy inside, it makes me feel amazing," Lewis said.

During the event, she stood at the end of the line offering utensils and warm Christmas wishes to everyone who came her way. Lewis shared a message of hope with those she encountered.

"Keep your head up, god has plans for you. God loves you, you're his child and I'm just grateful that I get to help y'all and y'all are amazing," she said.

Both Lewis and Rodriguez emphasized that Christmas isn't just about receiving, but about making sure everyone feels seen and valued.

"Looking at the smile its humbling like I said I've been doing this for 16 years, and I love watching them, watching them appreciate what what we're doing for them," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez hopes that events like this remind the homeless population that help is available and that the shelter is there for anyone who needs support.

"They can come register, they are entitled to get a shower, they are entitled to wash their clothes and they can have two meals a day. And they are welcomed to come as they please," he said.

St. Mother Teresa Homeless Shelter is located at 513 San Rankin Avenue in Corpus Christi. For more information, call 361-883-7372.

