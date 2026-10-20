More than 10,000 Nueces County ballots cast after first day of early voting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 10,000 Nueces County voters had cast ballots for the Nov. 3 general election by the end of the first day of early voting, according to unofficial numbers from the Nueces County Clerk's Office.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, the county had received 10,091 ballots, or about 4.5% of its 223,047 registered voters. That includes 7,712 in-person votes and 2,379 mail-in ballots.

Monday's 7,712 in-person voters is 1,234 more than the first day of early voting in the 2022 midterm, when 6,478 people voted in person. That's an increase of about 19%.

Mail-in voting is down. The county received 2,165 mail ballots before early voting began and 214 more on Monday, for a total of 2,379. At the same point in 2022, the county had 3,628 mail ballots. This year's total is about 34% lower.

Because of the drop in mail ballots, the overall total is nearly identical to 2022. After the first day of early voting four years ago, the county had received 10,106 ballots, 15 more than this year.

Behind the presidential pace

This year's numbers trail the 2024 presidential election. After the first day of early voting in 2024, the county had received 13,161 ballots, including 9,950 in-person votes.

Early voting turnout reached about 43.9% of registered voters in 2024, compared with about 28.9% in the 2022 midterm, according to county reports. In 2024, the county had received 96,082 ballots by the end of early voting, including 90,183 in person.

Busiest locations

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center was the busiest site Monday with 744 voters. The Nueces County Courthouse had 665 voters, and Veterans Memorial High School had 609.

Click here for a complete list of voting sites and hours.

Daily turnout numbers are posted on the Nueces County Elections Department website.

Ballots cast through first day of early voting

Election In person Mail (total) Total ballots % of registered voters 2026 general (midterm) 7,712 2,379 10,091 4.52% 2024 general (presidential) 9,950 3,211 13,161 6.01% 2022 general (midterm) 6,478 3,628 10,106 4.75%

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