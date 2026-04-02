Moody High School students take top honors at STVT Weld Wars 2026

Two students from Moody High School took the top spots at Weld Wars 2026, a regional welding competition hosted by South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) on Saturday, March 28.

Daniel Pena won first place and Keyshawn Odom took second place in the fast-paced, hands-on event. The competition brought together local high school students from across the region for a full day of skill-building and career exploration.

STVT Weld Wars 2026

Competitors took on timed welding challenges focused on technique, accuracy, and safety. Students had the opportunity to showcase their abilities while engaging directly with instructors and experiencing what a future in the skilled trades can look like.

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