Moody High School baseball team continues decades-long tradition of giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For nearly five decades, the Moody High School baseball team has helped kick off Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi’s annual Community Christmas effort, packing food boxes for families in need.

This year is no different, as players once again volunteered to prepare holiday meal boxes for registered households, a tradition that spans generations of Trojans.

Senior Luke Copley said it was his first time participating in the event, calling the experience meaningful for both him and his teammates.

“It means a lot to the team for us to be able to give back to the community and help the city of Corpus Christi,” Copley told KRIS 6 News.

Copley added that the holiday season makes the effort especially important. “A lot of people don’t have the proper food for the time being,” he said. “It’s wonderful for us to be able to help.”

Moody High School Principal Enrique Vela said the event has become a defining part of the baseball program’s identity, noting that he has seen the tradition continue year after year, including through his own family.

“It’s about showing the kids that there’s more to this time of year than gifts,” Vela said. “It’s about giving and providing for those in need.”

Vela added that community service is something the school intentionally models for students. “It’s an important civic service,” Vela said. “It’s something that represents what it means to be a Moody High School Trojan.”

Catholic Charities Emergency Aid Program Director Anita Rivera said the team’s help plays a critical role in preparing food boxes for families who rely on the program during the holidays.

“They come and help us give out food to our registered clients,” Rivera said. “We’re very grateful that we’re able to help people in our community during this time.”

Rivera noted that the need remains high each year, making the volunteers’ efforts especially impactful.

“We know people are going through a hard time during the Christmas season,” she said. “We’re very glad we’re able to help.”

