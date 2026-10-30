Millions invested in Northside as Hillcrest residents hope to preserve its spirit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Millions of dollars are transforming Corpus Christi's Northside, but for longtime residents, that progress comes with mixed emotions.

The city is investing $28.5 million into parks and trails as part of mitigation connected to the Harbor Bridge Project. The work will add new sidewalks, hike-and-bike trails, a softball field, playgrounds and new gathering spaces across the Northside.

"Where all of that sidewalk system and hike-and-bike trail system did not exist, it does now with this investment," said Ernesto Dela Garza, assistant city manager for Corpus Christi.

The city says the project will better connect parks across the Northside. But for residents like Marlon Chapman, the changes stir something deeper than excitement over new amenities.

Chapman's family has called Hillcrest home for generations. For him, Hillcrest Park was the heart of the community.

"Every Sunday, this whole park would be filled with cars, people having a good time, playing basketball. It was like a big old cookout," Chapman said.

As the neighborhood changed around them, Chapman's family chose to stay.

"We don't wanna leave, my mother, she doesn't want to give up her mother's house, that's where she grew up," Chapman said.

Chapman welcomes the investment, but he wonders whether the new Hillcrest Park will carry the same feeling as the one he remembers.

"I mean, it's a good thing, but are we going to get to enjoy it like we used to enjoy the old park? That's the only question," Chapman said.

That connection to Hillcrest extends beyond those who still live there. Larry Mosley grew up in the neighborhood and now lives in San Antonio, but still returns.

"You can run the people out of the neighborhood, but you can't run the spirit out of the neighborhood. Still Hillcrest. It's still where we grew up, it's still what we love," Mosley said.

The city says the work should be complete in about three months, weather permitting. Chapman says he hopes to be back at Hillcrest Park on Sundays once it is finished.

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