Michelle and Bryan Hofmann say goodbye to KRIS 6 News after years serving the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After years of dedicated service to the Coastal Bend community, beloved anchors Michelle and Bryan Hofmann are bidding farewell to KRIS 6 News, marking the end of an era for viewers who welcomed them into their homes each morning.

A Dynamic Duo's Journey

The Hofmanns' story at KRIS 6 began in 2022 when both joined the station – Michelle as Evening Anchor/Reporter and Bryan as Chief Investigative Reporter. Their professional partnership soon blossomed into something extraordinary, both personally and professionally. After getting married in June 2024, they fulfilled a lifelong dream by co-anchoring together, launching "Waking up with the Hofmanns" on KRIS 6 Sunrise.

"It's been a dream and the honor of a lifetime to be able to co-anchor with my wife," Bryan reflected. "It's been a part of my bucket list since we met and it's something we'll get to look back on fondly."

Michelle's Remarkable Career

With nearly a decade in journalism, Michelle brought exceptional talent and dedication to every story she covered. Her hands-on approach to reporting – serving as videographer, editor, and writer – set her apart in the industry. At KRIS 6, she took over the Veterans in Focus segment in 2023, earning recognition with five Emmy Award nominations throughout her career.

Her crowning achievement came with an Emmy Award win for "Through the Eyes of a Service Dog," a powerful story highlighting a veteran and his service companion. Michelle also served as project manager for KRIS 6's groundbreaking Asian American Special newscast, celebrating the local AAPI community's culture and contributions to the Coastal Bend – work that earned her awards from the Texas Broadcast Association.

Beyond the newsroom, Michelle excelled in competitive bodybuilding, winning first and second place in her division class in two NPC competitions.

Bryan's Investigative Excellence

Bryan brought over a decade of newsroom experience from Reno, Nevada, to his role as Chief Investigative Reporter. His fearless journalism tackled difficult subjects, from exposing pedophilia within the diocese to investigating Port of Corpus Christi CEO expenses – reporting that led to the CEO's resignation the day after his story aired.

His exceptional work earned him multiple Texas Broadcast News Association awards, including two prestigious Karol Kneeland awards, along with multiple Emmy nominations. As Drone Operations Manager, he also shared his technical expertise with colleagues through camera and stand-up tutorials.

Bryan co-created the popular "Coastal Bend Weekend" segment and became a familiar face hosting community events, from the Buc Days parade to the La Posada boat parade.

Community Champions

The Hofmanns' impact extended far beyond the anchor desk. They actively supported numerous organizations throughout the Coastal Bend, including:

CASA of the Coastal Bend

Burn Pits 360

Military Order of the Purple Heart

Nueces County Veterans Services

Third Coast Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force

American Heart Association

American Cancer Society

Their commitment to nonprofit advocacy and public speaking made them true community partners.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

"Serving the Coastal Bend has been one of the greatest honors of our careers," Michelle shared. "You welcomed us into your homes, trusted us with your stories, celebrated life's biggest moments with us, and allowed us to be a part of your mornings. That is something we will never take for granted."

Michelle emphasized their shared belief in the importance of local journalism: "We believe in local journalism. We believe in the people who choose to do this work every day, and we believe this community deserves people who care about telling its stories."

What's Next?

While the Hofmanns haven't publicly revealed their next destination, they hint that exciting opportunities lie ahead. Their departure marks the end of a significant chapter for KRIS 6 News and the Coastal Bend community, but their legacy of excellence, integrity, and community service will undoubtedly continue wherever their journey takes them.

The Coastal Bend has been fortunate to have journalists of their caliber, and while we'll miss waking up with the Hofmanns, we wish them continued success in their next adventure.

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