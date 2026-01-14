Mexican citizen sentenced to 42 months for illegal reentry into United States

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 36-year-old Mexican citizen will serve more than three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegally reentering the United States for the third time.

Jose de Jesus Galicia-Castillo was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos, according to an announcement from U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Galicia-Castillo pleaded guilty on Sept. 24, 2025.

The court heard evidence about Galicia-Castillo's criminal history during his time illegally present in the United States. He has two previous convictions for illegally reentering the country after being removed.

Galicia-Castillo was first removed from the United States in 2008 and returned illegally on at least two other occasions. Authorities discovered him most recently on July 25, 2025, near Falfurrias without authorization to be in the country.

As a non-U.S. citizen, Galicia-Castillo is expected to face removal proceedings again following his imprisonment. He remains in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility.

Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley A. Pruitt prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect communities from violent crime perpetrators.

