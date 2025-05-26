Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen service members at Veterans Cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors gathered at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Monday morning to honor and remember soldiers who have fallen in the line of duty. The cemetery serves as the final resting place for 600 servicemen and women each year.

The ceremony included a roll call for those killed in action and those missing in action who are memorialized at the cemetery. Active veterans were also recognized for their service during the event.

"It's a special day for us as veterans and a special day for the United States of America," Tom Dailey, U.S. Army veteran, said.

Veterans in attendance emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made by service members.

"So that we don't lose what our men have fought for... what we have fought for as Americans. And to really realize what freedom means to us," Danny G. Perez, U.S. Army veteran, said.

"It's very important to never forget our veterans who have passed," Velma Cano from the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary Unit 150 said.

The ceremony wasn't the only significant event at the cemetery Monday morning. An expansion was also unveiled that will allow more veterans to be honored at the site.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.