A judge heard arguments Monday in an injunction hearing that could halt the impeachment process against the mayor, with both sides presenting competing legal arguments over due process and the city charter.

The mayor, listed as the plaintiff in the case, is seeking an injunction to stop the impeachment proceedings. The city is the defendant.

The mayor's legal team primarily centered its argument on two issues: the composition of the city council members who would serve as witnesses and judge and jury in an impeachment hearing, and the scope of the city charter's removal process.

Mayor fights impeachment hearing in court, citing due process concerns and charter ambiguity

Four current city council members — Roland Barrera, Gil Hernandez, Sylvia Campos, and Everett Roy — voted yes on a 2024 hotel tax incentives measure. That vote contributed in part to the removal petition filed against the mayor. The mayor's attorneys argue those same four council members would serve as both potential witnesses and decision-makers in an impeachment hearing, which they say is a violation of due process.

The city's legal team pushed back, arguing an injunction is premature because procedures and witness lists have not yet been established. Those details are set to be addressed at Tuesday's council meeting. The city also argued that the council did not initiate the removal process — it began with a petition signed by five citizens.

On the charter question, the mayor's attorneys pointed to Section 11, which outlines a removal process for members of city council. They argued the charter does not explicitly state that process applies to the mayor.

The city countered that the mayor is a member of city council and is therefore subject to the same removal procedures outlined in the charter.

After two hours of arguments, Judge George C. Hanks, who is presiding over the case, said he would issue a ruling on the injunction as quickly as he can. He added it's unlikely he makes a decision before Tuesday's City Council meeting.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!