Man in serious condition after being hit by car on Kostoryz Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A man is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Kostoryz Road and Sunnybrook Road.

According to Corpus Christi Police Lieutenant Billy Gaines, the man attempted to cross against the light around 9:15 p.m. Two vehicles were able to swerve out of the man's path before he was struck by a third.

Lt. Gaines was not able to comment on the man's age or name, but he told KRIS 6 News that while the man is in serious condition, he is expected to survive.

"Please ask or remind the people to be careful," Gaines said. "Please use the crosswalks. Please make sure, even though it might take some time, you do wait on the light and wait on the arrow so that you can get the cross so that you can walk safely across."

Kostoryz Road and Sunnybrook Road reopened after the incicdent at 10:05 p.m.

