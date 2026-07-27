UPDATE: Suspect confesses to fatal shooting after warning neighbor 'You'll know it's me'

UPDATE: Monday - 11:45am

According to the arrest report provided by CCPD, a domestic dispute turned deadly Tuesday evening when Alberto Valdez allegedly shot and killed Elizabeth at their residence. Investigators revealed that Valdez had made chilling threats to a neighbor just hours before the violence erupted.

Man admits to killing woman hours after telling neighbor to expect gunshots

Valdez, who was waiting outside the home when officers arrived at the scene, has since confessed to the shooting during questioning by detectives, according to police reports.

A Disturbing Warning

The case took a troubling turn when neighbor Julio Villarreal came forward with information that suggests the shooting may have been premeditated. Villarreal told investigators that Valdez approached him between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 26 with an ominous warning.

"If you hear gunshots later you already know it's me," Valdez allegedly told his neighbor, according to police reports.

Villarreal also revealed that Valdez had been "complaining about Elizabeth for some time," indicating escalating tensions in their relationship that ultimately culminated in tragedy.

The Crime Scene

When officers arrived at the residence shortly after midnight, they found Valdez waiting outside and immediately detained him. Inside the home, they discovered Elizabeth's body in the back hallway, covered by a blue sheet.

The victim had suffered three gunshot wounds – two to her torso and one to her neck area, where fresh blood was still pooling. Despite officers' attempts to render aid, Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Crime scene investigators recovered the firearm from the kitchen area along with spent shell casings found near the victim's body. A gunshot residue test was conducted on Valdez as part of the evidence collection process.

Investigation and Confession

After securing the scene and establishing a crime perimeter at 12:52 a.m., detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division took custody of Valdez and transported him to the main station for questioning.

During the interview, Valdez admitted to shooting Elizabeth and committing the crime, providing investigators with a clear confession that will likely be central to the prosecution's case.

Valdez has since been transported to the County Detention Center, where he remains in custody. The investigation continues as authorities work to piece together the full circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting.

All police interactions were captured on body-worn cameras and dashboard recording systems, providing additional documentation of the arrest and investigation.

The case highlights the tragic escalation of domestic violence and the importance of taking threats seriously. Anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to contact local authorities or domestic violence support services immediately.

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ORIGINAL STORY:

Corpus Christi police officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Christie St. at 12:45 a.m. on July 27, 2026.

When officers arrived, they located a deceased female inside the residence. A male was also taken into custody at the scene.

Robbery Homicide Detectives were called out to assist with the investigation.

Alberto Valdez, 65, was taken into custody at the scene and later charged with murder.

Valdez was transported to the main police station for interviewing. Following the interview, he was transported to the City Detention Center for booking, where he was charged with murder.

Both parties knew each other, according to police.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Information will be updated when available.

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