Mammogram 101: What a routine breast cancer screening is really like

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've ever had to rewind a VHS tape or burn a CD for a friend, it might be time for a routine screening. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and scheduling your mammogram is easier than you might think. In fact, it's so simple. I'm gonna take you along for mine.

When we were kids, going to the doctor meant getting a sticker or a lollipop as a reward. As adults, the reward is peace of mind. As we age, the health screenings can be a little daunting. At Solis Mammography, they offer a full range of breast imaging services.

I'm not sure if it's the familiar names or the words of encouragement. This isn't my first mammogram, but this time it's personal. Last year, I watched my own mother go in for a routine mammogram, and doctors found early-stage cancer. After surgery and radiation, she's now cancer-free, but will still need to pay close attention in the future. So now it's my turn, but things look a little different since my last exam.

The Smart Curve paddle changes the experience. "So it allows for a compression that actually contours to the breast. It gives us a more even compression. And it's more comfortable. That's the most important thing," Joan Rodriguez said.

The machine provides a better fit. Its 3D technology provides a better view.

"So in the past, what you see here is all they would see, just that straight image. Now with the 3D, you see how we're going, moving all the way through that tissue. Now we're able to see slice by slice," Rodriguez said.

Imaging takes just a few minutes.

"So we're gonna take 4 pictures, 2 from up and down, 2 from side to side, in and out of here in about 5 minutes," Rodriguez said.

And while I can't take you through every moment of my procedure, I can tell you Joan guided me every step of the way. Make no mistake, I may look like a 'fairy godmother' in my blue cape, but Joan did all the magic.

"Women are gonna walk out of here; they're gonna go, 'wait, that's it'," Rodriguez said. I'll have my results in 48 hours. No long waits, just peace of mind.

Joan says just starting the conversation with a friend can make an impact. So I'm starting the conversation on air, hoping my experience makes an impact for anyone who might need a little confidence boost. "Definitely conversations that should be demystified and de-stigmatized because this being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I mean, I can't think of a more meaningful thing," Rodriguez said.

Scheduling your mammogram

To get screened, you can reach out to Solis Mammography or visit their office at 7121 S. Padre Island Drive, Suite 100 (located inside Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area). Joan tells me that screening mammograms don't require a referral and are covered by insurance. Solis also offers diagnostic mammograms and bone density scans. She says, "If you need a diagnostic study, you can of course get with your referring physician."

The American Cancer Society provides a wealth of information on breast cancer— from how to know if you're at risk to a detailed explanation of screening methods; you can find helpful info here.

Mark your calendars!

On October 24, Clara Benitez-Cortez and Stefanie Lauber will be at Bayfront Park for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. KRIS 6 is proud to support the American Cancer Society's annual walk, which brings together communities, businesses, and neighbors in the fight to end breast cancer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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