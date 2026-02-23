Major dock and boat fire burns over 200 feet of marina infrastructure

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Fire department units responded to a significant commercial fire at 13501 SPID near Marker 37, where a fire consumed more than 200 feet of dock infrastructure and multiple boats.

The fire department was initially dispatched to a reported commercial fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered an already well-developed fire that had engulfed sections of the marina docks and several boats.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), Texas General Land Office (GLO), and all city services.

Fire crews expect to remain on scene for several hours, conducting overhaul operations to ensure the fire is completely extinguished. Overhaul operations are critical in dock fires due to the potential for hidden hotspots in wooden structures and the proximity to water and marine fuels.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

