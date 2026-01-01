Local fans react to 2-hour "Stranger Things" series finale

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nine years, “Stranger Things” has come to an end with its fifth and final season. On New Year’s Eve, Netflix released the two-hour finale on its platform and in theaters nationwide.

One of those theaters was Cinemark Century Corpus Christi 16.

Local fans react to 'Stranger Things' series finale

Beginning in 2016, the series followed the adventures of a group of friends in Hawkins, Indiana, as they battled monsters and creatures from the Upside Down. Since its debut, the show has been a juggernaut success for the streaming platform.

The final season, split into three separate releases, has already broken records. Volume 2, which dropped on Christmas Day, now holds the record for the highest holiday viewership in Netflix history.

At Cinemark, more than 40 screenings were held across December 31 and January 1.

Many fans left the theater Wednesday night in tears. “I have no words,” one emotional fan told KRIS 6 News. “Oh my God, I cried the whole time,” another viewer said. “I was bawling my eyes out. I couldn’t even see half the time. I had to take my glasses off.”

The screening drew viewers of all ages. One young fan told KRIS 6 News she could barely contain her excitement during the sold-out first screening. “It was crazy. I almost screamed in the movie theater, and it was shocking because I wasn’t expecting that,” she said. “It was the best show ever. I’m glad my mom, shoutout to my mom, made me watch the last seasons. It was worth it.”

“Stranger Things” is now streaming in its entirety on Netflix.

