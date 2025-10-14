Local boxer Julian 'King Julian' Delgado recognized by City Council for community outreach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julian Delgado has made a career out of boxing inside the ring, but outside of the ring, he's fighting for the City of Corpus Christi.

The professional boxer was recognized by the City Council on Tuesday for being a community ambassador for the Coastal Bend. Delgado, a recipient of the 2024 NAACP Humanitarian Award, has partnered with organizations like the YMCA and "Kicks to Class" to give shoes and gear to underprivileged youth.

Now he's received a commemoration from the city acknowledging his efforts.

"I don't need a piece of paper to know the City of Corpus Christi is behind me," Delgado said. "But I've been working really hard to get that. It inspires me even more to continue on this path I'm on."

Delgado, a 2019 graduate of Ray High School, was born and raised in Corpus Christi. He says representing his city is an integral part of his career.

"I've fought in San Antonio, in Dallas, the Valley, Nova Scotia, Canada, everywhere I fight, I come out to Como La Flor by Selena, and it just symbolizes where I come from," Delgado said.

His greatest boxing achievement is arguably the National Golden Gloves Title he took in 2024 in Philadelphia. He says his ultimate dream is to bring a world title back to Corpus Christi.

