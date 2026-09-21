Lipan Apache Tribe hosts Veterans Homecoming Powwow to honor service members and boost mental health

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The free event features Native American dances and music, and veterans resource booths — including resources from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Organizers say everyone is welcome, regardless of tribal affiliation.

Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas hosts third annual Veterans Homecoming Powwow in Corpus Christi

For veterans, the powwow is more than a day of music and dance. It is a chance to come together, connect with others, and find resources that can help.

Daniel Villarreal, Lipan Apache Tribe administrator of veteran services, said the event centers on mental health through culture and tradition.

"So this event is focusing on mental health. And so this event, we have a lot of Department of Veterans Affairs resources here. So this event is focusing on mental health through our culture and dance. So our music is very healing. The drum is very healing. So this is important, not only for our mental health, but to recognize our veterans and let them know that they're welcome home after serving their country." Villarreal said.

Hermelinda Ryan-Walking Woman emphasized that the powwow is open to all.

"This is a social organization for not only our people, but for all the locals, and especially for veterans, regardless of whether they are from our tribe, indigenous, or just veterans, and active duty military that have served this country." Ryan-Walking Woman said.

The event also gives attendees a chance to learn about the Lipan Apache Tribe and its history in Texas.

"We have found that a lot of people, even in Texas, do not know about the Native Americans that once were here in Texas. So this gives the people an opportunity to come and look and ask questions and socialize with our tribe members and other indigenous people that are participating." Ryan-Walking Woman said.

The goal of the powwow is to honor those who served while sharing the culture and traditions of the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!