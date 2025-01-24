Know your rights: Texas open government workshop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News, in partnership with the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas (FOI Foundation of Texas), is hosting two workshops to help citizens learn how they can get involved in local government.

The workshops will provide an overview of the Open Meetings Act and Public Information Act and include a question-and-answer session.

The sessions will be held during the 6th annual News Literacy Week, which is presented by the News Literacy Project, the E.W. Scripps Company, and USA Today.

Experts Tom Williams, a partner with Haynes Boone, and Kelley Shannon, executive director of the FOI Foundation of Texas, will lend their expertise to Coastal Bend residents.

Based in Fort Worth, Williams sits on the board of the FOI Foundation of Texas and specializes in First Amendment issues.

Shannon has been the executive director of the FOI Foundation of Texas since 2013 and has been a journalist for three decades.

Sessions will be held in Corpus Christi and Robstown.

“Access to public information strengthens trust and fosters transparency," said Nueces County Judge Connie Scott. "Join us on February 3rd to learn how the Public Information Act is a vital tool for accountability and open government.”

The Robstown City Council has recognized February 3 to 7, 2025, as News Literacy Week.

“We encourage all citizens to regularly seek out and learn from local, accurate, and transparent news sources and governing bodies,” Robstown Mayor David Martinez said.

Open Government Workshops

Session One, Tom Williams

When: February 3 from 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: Nueces County Commissioner's Courtroom, 3rd floor Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Leopard Street

Session Two, Kelley Shannon

When: February 6 from 9 to 10 am

Where: Robstown City Council Chambers, 101 East Main, Robstown

Note: Please email questions in advance of the workshop, indicating which workshop you intend to attend, to rachel.clow@kristv.com; alternatively, questions can be submitted on the day of the workshop.

