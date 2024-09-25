AG responds to 6I complaint, says TxDOT violated state statute

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Attorney General has responded to a complaint filed by 6 Investigates alleging the Texas Department of Transportation was overcharging for public records.

In May 2024, following a crash near Sintonat the intersection of US 77 and SH 89 that killed a woman, 6 Investigates submitted a request to TxDOT asking for several items, including any plans to update safety at this intersection.

KRIS 6 News has reported on the US 77/SH 89 intersection before. San Patricio County officers described the intersection as an area where crashes, some of them fatal, were known to happen. In fact, TXDOT crash records from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 30, 2024 stated that there have been 43 crashes in that intersection alone, with 3 of them classified as fatal.

TxDOT responded to the request, telling KRIS 6 News that it estimated a cost of over $1,100 to fulfill this request.

The complaint was filed in June 2024. By Wednesday, Sept. 25, the AG ordered TxDOT to provide KRIS 6 News with a new cost estimate within five business days.

According to the letter, the AG found the original cost estimate did not comply with state law. It also found that TxDOT failed to explain how it arrived at it's estimate.

