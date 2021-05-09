DPS investigating accident near Sinton that left one dead on Friday

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left one dead on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:37 p.m. at the intersection of US 77 and SH 89 near Sinton, Tx. According to DPS, a Honda Odyssey was going southbound on US 77 while a Ford F350 was going northwest on SH 89. While the Honda was exiting off US 77 onto SH 89, the driver failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign of the intersection.

The Ford F350 hit the Honda on the driver's side, killing 71-year-old Opal Blake Baker from Emory, Tx.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the incident.