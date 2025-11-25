CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What began as a small circle of caregivers has grown into a tight-knit group of women who spend each holiday season honoring Coastal Bend veterans — one handmade wreath at a time.

Las Chulas en Rojo honor veterans with handmade holiday wreaths

They call themselves Las Chulas en Rojo, a group made up of nine widows and several caregivers who craft wreaths and bows for the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. Their work has become a tradition of remembrance, love, and community.

Among the familiar faces was newcomer Nancy Kohn, who joined the group for the first time this year. Her husband was laid to rest in the cemetery’s columbarium in September — and this will be the first year he receives a mini wreath.

“I’ve been waiting months for this,” Kohn said. “My husband is on the wall. We just put him there in September.”

As one team assembled 125 small wreaths — each with a backing designed to stay secured on the wall — another group worked on cutting ribbon and hand-tying bows.

“If it looks bad, we’re going to make a new bow,” said member Clara Lopez. “Our veterans deserve something pretty.”

Beyond creating new wreaths, the group will also sort through about 800 wreaths saved from last year to see which can be used again.

“It’s like bookkeeping,” Lopez said. “You have to keep up with everything to know what’s going on.”

For Kohn, the work is healing.

“I’m just thankful to be able to be here,” she said.

Las Chulas en Rojo is open to more than surviving spouses. Ann Kolasinski, a caregiver, says she volunteers to honor her husband, who has been bedridden for three years due to complications from Agent Orange exposure. He broke his leg in boot camp and was sent to Vietnam just weeks later.

“I tell him, ‘I love you. You’re my life. You saved me and the boys. And now it’s my turn to take care of you,’” Kolasinski said.

That same love, they say, goes into every wreath.

“There’s always something you can do to make life a little bit easier,” Lopez added. “Even if you lose your loved one or still have them alive.”

Kohn hopes each wreath offers comfort.

“I pray that whoever in the family sees it will be blessed — and they will know they are not alone,” she said.

Las Chulas en Rojo says extra hands are always welcome — whether you’re a surviving spouse, a caregiver, or simply someone who wants to support veterans and their families.

The group will place the wreaths at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Dec. 13.

Their next workshop will be on Dec 5 at 10 a.m.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!