KRIS-TV marks 70 years as Corpus Christi's first network-affiliated TV station

On May 22, 1956, KRIS-TV signed on the air as the first network-affiliated television station in the Corpus Christi market — bringing pictures, news, and entertainment to living rooms across South Texas and transforming how people connected with the world.

Seventy years later, the station marks that milestone today, May 22, 2026.

Founded by T. Frank Smith, KRIS-TV began broadcasting on VHF channel 6, delivering NBC's national programming along with select ABC shows in its early days. At the time, television was still a novelty in many households. KRIS-TV became a pioneer — not only in transmitting programs, but in producing local news tailored to Coastal Bend residents.

Special Collections and Archives, Mary and Jeff Bell Library, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - Murphy Givens South Texas Historical Papers

Early years and innovation

In the late 1950s, KRIS-TV's commitment to local coverage quickly set it apart. Community events, regional sports, and local weather reports became staples. The station's engineers and production staff worked with analog equipment, often battling technical challenges that modern stations no longer face.

As technology advanced, KRIS-TV adapted. The station was among the first in the market to introduce color broadcasting, upgrade its news production facilities, and invest in local investigative journalism.

KRIS 6

Building a legacy

Throughout the decades, KRIS-TV became a trusted name in the region. The station's news teams reported through hurricanes, political changes, and community celebrations — earning credibility and loyalty from viewers. Its focus remained consistent: keep the community informed, connected, and safe.

KRIS-TV also played a role in nurturing broadcast talent. Future anchors, reporters, and broadcast professionals often began their careers at the station before moving to larger markets, though many stayed, becoming familiar faces for viewers across the Coastal Bend.

Joining the E.W. Scripps family

Decades after its founding, KRIS-TV became part of The E.W. Scripps Company, one of America's largest local media organizations. The partnership brought new resources, digital tools, and technical capabilities — allowing KRIS-TV to continue its legacy in the modern era while staying true to its local roots.

From black-and-white beginnings to high-definition streaming, KRIS-TV's 70-year history reflects the evolution of journalism in South Texas and the enduring role a single station can play in connecting a community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!