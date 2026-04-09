KRIS 6 News joins ProPublica, Texas Tribune investigative partnership

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News has been selected as one of five Texas newsrooms to join a statewide investigative journalism partnership led by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune.

6 Investigates will spend the next year reporting on state and federal efforts to restrict local control, working alongside the ProPublica-Tribune investigative unit and four other Texas news organizations.

"The first year of our Texas investigative initiative demonstrated the critical role local newsrooms play in holding accountable the powerful officials of this very influential state," said Vianna Davila, deputy editor of the ProPublica-Tribune investigative unit. "We are eager to keep working with local partners, so together we can be force multipliers and produce strong investigative journalism."

The other newsrooms selected for the program's second year are the Big Bend Sentinel, The Houston Chronicle, KXAN Investigates in Austin, and the Texas Observer.

ProPublica and the Tribune launched their investigative partnership in 2020. Stories produced by the unit are distributed free to other news organizations across Texas and beyond.

KRIS 6 News, which has served South Texas since 1956, was recognized for Overall Texas Broadcast Excellence at the 2025 Texas Broadcast News Awards. The station's investigative work includes its ongoing Running Dry series on Corpus Christi's water crisis and its Facing Danger series, which exposed deadly design flaws on Harbor Bridge ramps.

