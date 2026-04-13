KRIS 6 journalists win top honors at the annual Texas Broadcast News Awards ceremony in Austin

KRIS 6 journalists took home top honors at the annual Texas Broadcast News Awards in Austin on Saturday, April 11.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann won the award for Specialty/Beat Reporting. Adam Beam was recognized as the winner in the Multimedia Journalist category.

KRIS 6

KRIS 6

The Texas Broadcast News Awards, hosted by the Texas Association of Broadcasters, honors outstanding broadcast journalism across the state. The trade association represents radio and television stations throughout Texas.

The competition is open to member radio and television stations. Winning entries must have aired, been posted, or published during the previous calendar year.

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