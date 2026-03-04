Korean War veteran and Silver Star recipient Harry Alfeo dies in Coastal Bend at 94

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harry Alfeo, a decorated United States Marine and Korean War veteran who was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his service, died March 3, 2026, in the Coastal Bend region of Texas.

Alfeo enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1951 and served as a radio operator in Company A, 1st Battalion, 7th Marines during the Korean War. He earned the Silver Star, one of the nation's highest military honors for valor in combat, for his gallantry and intrepidity under fire. He also received the Purple Heart for wounds sustained in battle.

In a 2022 interview featured in a KRIS TV segment on Coastal Bend veterans remembering the Korean War, Alfeo reflected on what drove him during combat.

"I fought for the guy right next to me. You can't believe how close you get to guys so quickly," Alfeo said.

He appeared in that segment alongside fellow local veterans Dotson Lewis and Ramiro Esquivel, speaking to the profound human cost of the conflict — often called the "Forgotten War" — and urging Americans not to let it fade from memory. Alfeo described his time in Korea as one of the proudest years of his life, saying the men he served alongside remained in his thoughts every day.

After returning home, Alfeo settled in the Coastal Bend area, including communities around Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. He remained active in veteran affairs, speaking at events about the lasting effects of war, including what he described as "invisible wounds" such as high veteran suicide rates. He advocated for remembrance and continued support for those who served.

In 2017, when Alfeo was in his mid-80s, his home suffered severe damage from Hurricane Harvey. The community rallied around him with aid — a reflection of the same mutual support he had long extended to fellow veterans through donations, involvement in local groups, and personal encouragement.

Alfeo's passing marks the loss of another firsthand voice from a pivotal chapter in American history. His legacy as a warrior, advocate, and brother-in-arms endures in the Coastal Bend and beyond.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!