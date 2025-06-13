Know Your Rights: Demonstrators on both sides urged to prepare safely for weekend events

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Saturday, June 14, marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army, commemorated with a military parade in Washington, D.C. But across the nation, and here in Corpus Christi, protests and counter-protests are planned in response.

Known as the "No Kings" protests, these demonstrations are being organized as "a nationwide show of defiance." The protests are also in response to recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

One such protest is scheduled at Cole Park, while a pro-Trump demonstration is planned at Water’s Edge Park. Both events are set to begin at noon.

Izzy Perez Gonzalez, a vocal advocate on social media, told KRIS 6 he plans to attend the No Kings protest.

Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP U.S. Army soldiers work on Stryker combat vehicles staged in West Potomac Park ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington

“Being Hispanic, Mexican native, it hits particularly close to home because it could be any one of us it could happen to next,” Gonzalez said. “It’s important for people to participate in the protests because it may not be their group that’s being attacked right now, but who’s to say that after this certain group is attacked that they won’t move on to the next one?”

Caro Achar engagement coordinator for free speech at The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas (ACLU Texas), encourages people to know their rights ahead of the weekend’s demonstrations.

“All people in the United States, regardless of race, color, creed or immigration status, are protected by the U.S. Constitution,” Achar told KRIS 6. “The First Amendment guarantees people the right to protest, to march, to rally, to express themselves. That includes things like the shirts you wear or words you post on social media, and certainly the act of protesting in public spaces.”

Achar emphasized that people can legally protest in traditional public forums such as sidewalks, city parks and other public government property, as long as they are not obstructing roads or creating a public safety hazard.

Eric Thayer/AP California Highway Patrol officers clash with protesters on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Los Angeles.

While some planned protests require permits—especially those with amplified sound or road closures—spontaneous demonstrations in response to breaking news do not. Permits, however, “can’t be contingent on the message,” Achar noted.

The ACLU also urges protesters to be prepared and take safety precautions. That includes letting someone know where you’ll be, writing important phone numbers on your body in case of arrest, bringing water and necessary medication, and using pass codes instead of face ID on your phone to protect digital privacy.

If a protest turns tense or violent, dispersal orders issued by law enforcement must be clear and give people a reasonable opportunity to comply. Protesters are encouraged to follow those orders, even if they feel they are unjust, and document anything they believe violates their rights for future legal recourse.

KRIS 6 News reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department about Saturday’s events. In a statement, the department said it is aware of both gatherings and will have officers present to ensure public safety, adding that they encourage peaceful, lawful demonstration.

The ACLU of Texas has published a free protester toolkit with safety tips, legal guidelines, and additional resources for those who plan to attend protests. It is available at aclu.org/protest.

“There are a lot of organizations, including the ACLU of Texas, that want to make sure any Texan—on any topic—feels safe expressing themselves and knows they have rights in doing so."