Local advocates respond to ongoing California protests, warn of potential unrest in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Protesters and law enforcement continue to clash in the streets of Los Angeles. Local advocates here in the Coastal Bend fear that the chaotic scenes out of California are only the beginning.

The current unrest came from reports of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids targeting predominantly Latino neighborhoods on Friday.

According to the White House, more than 139,000 undocumented immigrants have been arrested since President Donald Trump took office, though specific documentation and a breakdown of those numbers have not been released.

On Saturday, President Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard members to downtown LA.

Eric Thayer/AP Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Heather Moretzsohn DeCastro, a Corpus Christi-based immigration attorney, called the federal response "unnecessary" and said it appears designed to generate media attention.

“I think that there are ways to achieve what they are trying to achieve,” DeCastro told KRIS 6. “It seems like the federal government is just wanting the media to get involved so that it fuels the base of those supporters.”

DeCastro expressed concern over reports of individuals being deported without due process.

“Any individual physically in the United States under the U.S. Constitution has a right to due process,” she said. “They have a right to have their day in court, to have their case heard, and this administration is not allowing that.”

While DeCastro noted that many of her clients do currently have cases proceeding in court, she said the overall pattern appears troubling, especially for those without legal representation.

Tiffany Barrientos, a local organizer who has led two protests in Corpus Christi in support of undocumented immigrants, said the scenes out of LA have been difficult to witness. “It is scary to know that if it’s happening to them, it could happen to one of us," Barrientos told KRIS 6.

Jae C. Hong/AP Protesters gather at the U.S. Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons after federal immigration authorities conducted an operation on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Despite the violence, the scale of protests in California has been inspiring to Barrientos. “It really encouraged me and it really is an inspiration,” she said. “There is a community out there that is willing to be heard.”

Still, both Barrientos and DeCastro say the potential for unrest spreading to Texas is very real.

“Texas is more conservative than California, so I believe it certainly could happen here,” DeCastro said. “We have a governor and an administration that’s pro-Republican, so I think that is a possibility.”

Barrientos echoed that concern, “It is a really high risk seeing what’s going on,” she said. “Out there, they’re doing crazy things, out of desperation because they want something to be done.”

Both advocating that those wishing to speak out, should do so through non-violent action.

“Avoid situations that could put you or your family members at risk of contact with law enforcement," DeCastro explained.

She continued, “Let’s be optimistic that this can be resolved peacefully and that the message can get across to the administration. People just want their day in court. They want due process. That’s what the Constitution protects.”

A protest is currently scheduled for Monday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, beginning at 7 p.m.

