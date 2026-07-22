CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Culvahouse family delivered more than 3,600 toys to Driscoll Children's Hospital on Wednesday in honor of their daughter, Kaylee, who would have turned 18 the following day.

The family set out to collect 2,000 toys through their annual toy drive — and came close to doubling it, delivering 3,667 toys total.

Kaylee's Light Foundation delivers 3,667 toys to Driscoll Children's Hospital to honor her 18th birthday

Sherry Culvahouse said:

"Tomorrow is Kaylee's 18th birthday and that's why we're here... our goal this year was 2,000 and we surpassed the 2,000 mark. We have 3,637 toys. We're just in awe... overwhelmed with all the generosity and kindness within our community and everyone that's sharing Kaylee's Light."

Kaylee passed away in March of 2024. She was born with a rare genetic disorder. Her love for toys inspired her family to create Kaylee's Light Foundation, whose mission is to share Kaylee's same joy with other children.

Now in its third year, the annual toy drive is held around Kaylee's birthday, turning a day of remembrance into a day of giving back.

Cheerleaders from Veterans Memorial and Lexington High School joined volunteers to help unload a U-Haul truck, moving thousands of toys into the hospital one box at a time.

The donation also comes at a critical time. During the summer months, Driscoll Children's Hospital's toy room shelves are typically at their lowest, making the delivery even more meaningful.

Sharon Coffey, Driscoll Children's Hospital toy room chairperson, said:

"When we have a donation like this, it's like Christmas in July... Every shelf as full as it can be, and that's what it's like after we get the donations from Kaylee's Light."

Coffey said the toys leave a lasting impression on the children who receive them.

"The children don't remember the tonsillitis. They don't remember the cold. They don't remember what they were here for... but they remember the toy."

Jada Strayer

For the Culvahouse family, that lasting impact is exactly why they continue the mission each year. They hope every toy carries with it the same love and joy Kaylee found in something so simple.

Sherry Culvahouse said:

"It means everything to us because that's what she is. She is love and light. Our hope is that the kids who receive the toy... they feel that love and light and that joy that she feels. We're just blessed that we're able to continue that on to children that need it the most."

All of the toys delivered will help bring smiles to kids and teens as they undergo medical treatment.

Jada Strayer

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