Julian Galloway's family asks for prayers as his battle with cancer turns

The family of Julian Galloway is asking the community for prayers as the young boy's fight against cancer takes a difficult turn.

In a Facebook post shared Thursday, Julian's family wrote that his health has declined significantly over the past month. The post states that tumors have continued to spread throughout his brain and spine, and there are no more treatment options available. Julian is now home receiving comfort care.

"We have agonized on how to put this into words," the family wrote. "His body is just worn out. We pray that Julian does not endure any more suffering."

KRIS 6 News first introduced viewers to Julian in September 2020, when he was diagnosed with medulloblastoma high risk group 3 brain cancer. His mother, Monica Galloway, told KRIS 6 that doctors discovered the cancer after Julian had been vomiting. Just two days before Christmas 2019, x-rays revealed the diagnosis.

The family's Facebook post notes that Julian had an MRI almost two weeks ago during an unplanned hospitalization in Houston when he was supposed to be having a mini vacation.

"We were told he has a few weeks, maybe a couple months," the post states. "We have done everything we possibly could, his body is just worn out."

The Galloway family expressed gratitude for the years of community support and asks for continued prayers.

